Charles E. Lawrence, Sr. (Chuck) 69, of Bainbridge, died unexpectedly at his home on August 10th. He leaves behind his wife, Gayle (Mehler) Lawrence, to whom he was married for 48 years; a son, Charles Lawrence, Jr. (Jody); and a brother, John Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine (Musser) Lawrence, and two sisters, Barbara Bitner and Kathy Peifer.
Chuck graduated from Hershey Trade School and Elizabethtown High School in 1971. After serving in the U.S. Navy (stationed on the Presidential Yacht), he began working in construction. He started his own business, C. E. Lawrence Siding, doing siding, spouting, and remodeling for many years. Chuck was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time at his camp in New York.
He loved his cats! Other interests included arrowhead hunting, flea markets and observing nature. He was a member of the Bainbridge Church of God and liked to tell others about his Savior, Jesus Christ. Chuck had a positive influence on many people; he had a big heart, always helping friends and family in need, and he'll be missed!
