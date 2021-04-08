Charles E. Huck, 68, of Marietta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Marietta on Monday, April 5, 2021. Born February 15, 1953, in Columbia, he was the son of the late Albert B. and Edna H. (Leach) Huck. He was married to Vickie J. (Geltmacher) Huck on September 21, 1974.
Charlie worked as a supervisor at the New Cumberland Army Depot for over 37 years before retiring in 2008. He was a member of the Marietta Lions Club for over 40 years and a lifetime member of the Columbia-Middletown Elks #1074. Chuck enjoyed gardening, fishing, coin collecting, trips to Las Vegas, cruises, and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of over 46 years, he is survived by two children: Rebecca L. Sensenig, married to Shawn, of New Holland and Jason B. Huck, married to Kari, of Landisville. Also surviving are his mother, Edna, of Marietta, ten grandchildren, a sister, Jo Anne Lentine, married to Larry, of Burlington, Connecticut, as well as Charlie's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Winters.
A Funeral Service will be held at Zion's United Church of Christ, 3 South Waterford Avenue, Marietta, PA 17547, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11 AM with Reverend Daniel W. Shahan officiating. Burial will follow in Marietta Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church from 9 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear a face covering as well as practice social distancing.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to Zion's United Church of Christ and mailed to the address above or to the Marietta Lions Club, 200 North Waterford Avenue, Marietta, PA 17547.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com