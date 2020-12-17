Charles E. Hewitt III passed away peacefully, on December 9, 2020 at the age of 100. He was born on February 12, 1920, in Trenton, New Jersey, the son of the late Ogden and Margaret Hewitt.
He graduated from The Governor Dummer Academy in 1939 where he participated in soccer, basketball and served as the Captain of the tennis team for two years. He attended Amherst College in the fall of 1939 until he was called to serve in the Naval Intelligence Reserve (Cable and Radio Censorship Division) in December 1941. He was appointed to the Columbia Midshipman School and graduated in April 1943. His assignment was to Subchaser Training Center, Miami for a course in Anti-Submarine Warfare. After the war ended he was placed on inactive duty in February 1946 and remained in the U.S. Naval Reserve for 16 years with the rank of Lt. Commander. When he returned, in the fall of 1946 he attended New York University School of Commerce and Finance, and graduated in June 1947 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
During his career he worked in a number of companies in the capacity of a treasurer, auditor and investment officer. In 1961 he participated in forming Reaves, Hewitt Company which specialized in utility investments. He served as treasurer and qualified the firm for membership into the New York Stock Exchange.
In his spare time he loved playing and watching all kinds of sports. He especially enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and fly fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Cynthia, first wife Marian and second wife Dorothy. He is survived by his partner Carol, his daughters Cynthia and Sara, step daughter Barbara, son Chip, and two grandsons, Seth and Cory.
Celebration of his life will be conducted at a later date. Donations in Charles' memory to: Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA 17543, Tel: 717 568-2595
