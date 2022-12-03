Charles E. Hawkins, Jr., 65, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Born in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Charles E. And Betty Doyle Hawkins. Charles was the loving husband of 46 years to Tami Hauck Hawkins.
He was a 1976 graduate of Hempfield High School. In his early years he helped on the family farm in the Newburg area; but most of his life he was a truck driver with various local companies. Finally, Charlie retired from working at Garman's Garage. Charles had a passion for the outdoors, where he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting; and was a member of the Elstonville Sportsmen Association. He will be lovingly missed by his dogs: Blue, Mocha, Smokey, and his cat, Winston. Charlie had a deep love for his friends and family. He also loved collecting toy John Deere Tractors. Everyone that knew him would agree that Charlie was a big teddy bear at heart.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Tami, is a daughter, Angela wife of Wayne Shreiner of Manheim, a son, Charles E. III husband of Stacy Hawkins of Lititz, seven grandchildren: Zachery, Sean husband of Leah, Hunter, Brandon, Taylor, Haley, Cassidy, one great-grandson, Brooks, two brothers: Dale husband of Dawn Hawkins, of Lebanon, Kenny Hawkins-Burkholder, husband of Mel Burkholder of Leola, three sisters: Freda wife of Dave Shelley, Anna wife of Jeff Peterson, all of Manheim, Mary wife of Karl Gott of Hartville, MO., and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death is a brother, Jeff Hawkins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charlie's funeral service from the Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM. (Please Use Chapel Entrance). There will be a viewing at the church on Monday evening from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, with additional viewing time on Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Charlie's memory to the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545 to help defray expenses. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com