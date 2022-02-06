Charles E. Harris II, 57, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Pacoima, CA, he was the son of the late Charles E. & Carol Ann (Geoke) Harris and the loving husband of 36 years to Nancy E. (Haffner) Harris.
Chuck’s childhood included friends and memories in California, Arkansas, and New Jersey and he graduated from Edgewood High School in Atco, NJ, class of 1983. He later attended the Lyons Institute where he began his career as a licensed electrician. Chuck and Nancy then moved to Lancaster County in 1987. Chuck owned and operated H&H Electrical, Inc. for over 20 years, contracting jobs throughout southcentral PA. Chuck could run a wire through practically anything, he tackled the most difficult electric jobs and specialized in wiring older homes. It has only been two years since Chuck and Nancy moved to Reinholds from Ephrata where they had lived for 33 years. An avid outdoorsman, Chuck enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in West Virginia and would usually be found with a fishing rod in hand. Chuck could fix just about anything and recently took an interest in watch and clock repair. He always had several projects to work on; Chuck loved to tinker. He was an artist, turning scraps into welded treasures. He was dedicated and passionate, he was all-in when he took on a new task. He had a heart for animals, especially dogs, bringing home many strays over the years. He loved his family deeply and adored his newest role as grandpa. He was the best problem solver. He was reliable, compassionate, and generous.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Chuck is survived by two children, Jeffrey C. Harris (Laura) of Ephrata, and Kathryn E. Seitz (Zane) of New York, NY; granddaughter, Olivia R. Harris; and four sisters. Chuck was also predeceased by a sister.
A visitation will be held on Mon., Feb. 7th from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), Pa. and a special Time-of-Sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Please plan to attend with a short story or message to share. Interment will be private in the Swamp Cemetery in Reinholds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.