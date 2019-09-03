Charles E. Gerlitzki III, 66 of Red Lion, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Patricia L. (Eveler) Gerlitzki, to whom he was married for 43 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Jim Quoss officiating. A viewing will be from 12-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born on August 19, 1953 in Phoenixville, he was a son of the late Charles Gerlitzki, Jr. and Joanne (Brown) Scott. Charles was a foreman at the former Fypon and also worked at Penn Tire.
Mr. Gerlitzki enjoyed bowling, playing cards, especially poker and Texas hold'em and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Along with his wife, Pat, Charles is survived by three sons, Randy Miller of Lancaster, James Gerlitzki of Dillsburg and Russell Gerlitzki of Red Lion; daughter, Sharlene Buchanan of Columbia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Ray Troop of Craley, Josi Inners of Windsor, Michael Gerlitzki of Lancaster, William Gerlitzki of York, Timothy Gerlitzki of Lancaster, Teena Fillmore of Lancaster, Lori Fletcher of Lancaster, Jenny Gerlitzki of Lancaster, Loretta Gerlitzki of Lancaster and Billie Jo Hiam of Lancaster; step mother, Bernice Gerlitzki of Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jo Gerlitzki; and two brothers, Rick Gerlitzki and Brian Troop.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.