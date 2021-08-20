Charles E. (Gene) George, age 97, of Willow Valley Square, Lancaster formerly of Atglen, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 17th. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Radcliffe) George who passed away in 2002. They had been married for fifty-eight years. Born in Somerville, MA., he was the son of the late L. Elsie George Gearinger and Harold R. George.
He entered the U.S. Navy in March 1943 and served at the Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, NC. While aboard the Hospital Ship USS Sanctuary on September 6, 1945 in Nagasaki, Japan, they took onboard 1176 POW's. He also served on the USS Wharton AP-7 at the Atom Bomb tests in Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. After serving 22 years as a Chief Hospital Corpsman, he retired for the first time. He then worked as a Safety Officer at the Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg, PA, retiring in July 1979. During that time, he also retired from the U.S. Navy with 30 years of service.
He served as a ruling Elder for over 25 years at the Silver Spring Presbyterian Church in Mechanicsburg, PA., and was the Financial Secretary for 15 years, ruling elder for 15 years and a member of the choir at the Penningtonville Presbyterian Church in Atglen, PA.
In 2003, he moved to Willow Valley where he sang in the Manor Choir and competed in shuffleboard, winning at the local and state level and bringing home several medals from the National Senior Games. For many years, he enjoyed being a member of the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard doing military Funerals for Veterans. He belonged to the Benner Shoff Post #865 of Christiana and the DAV Red Rose Chapter #80.
He is survived by two daughters, Peggy Ann Silver and husband Harold of Sarnia, Ontario and Sandra Lee Sharnetzka and husband Scott of Fawn Grove, PA. In addition, he is survived by four grandsons: Jonathan, Andrew, Craig and Adam and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Penningtonville Presbyterian Church, 406 Main St., Atglen, PA 19310 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing at the church from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Penningtonville Presbyterian Church for the Handbell Ministry, P.O. Box 82, Atglen, PA 19310.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com