Charles Elwood Fry, 93, of Danville, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and a close friend on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 1, 1929, in Danville, PA, the son of the late Harry N. and Jennie M. Rudy Fry. Charles graduated from Danville Area High School in 1949. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from November 2, 1950, to October 18, 1952, as a Corporal in the Korean War.
He was married to his loving wife of 61 years; Carolyn R. Lenning Fry. They were married August 9, 1961.
Charles was employed by F.W. Woolworth as a Manager in November of 1944 in Danville and also managed stores in Shenandoah from 1955-1957, Manassas, Virginia from 1958-1961, Harrisburg, PA 1961-1966, Whitehall Mall 1966-1971, Park City Mall, Lancaster from 1971-1983. In 1983 he became the President and Owner of Tobacco Palace, Inc in the Park City Mall in Lancaster PA where he retired in 2005.
He was a member of the Danville-Mahoning Lodge 224 F&AM, the Caldwell Consistory, Danville Elks 754: Danville Moose 1133, the Danville American Legion Post 40, and the VFW Post 298.
Charles enjoyed collecting classic cars, making his famous bean soup, entertaining family and friends, cooking, making candy, and watching the polkas. Charles took great pride in being a Danville native.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son; Charles E. Fry II of Northumberland and two daughters; Amber L. Sliger and her husband John of Mount Joy and Dawn E. Byrd and her husband Richard of York, PA. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Tyranni Rineer and her husband, Mark and Kaleena Slenker and her husband, Dave and five great-grandchildren; Giavanni, Saydey, Ezekiel "Zeke", Ayva and Silas. Charles is also survived by one sister-in-law: Patricia Fry. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren; Cody Sliger and Cortney Fry and three brothers; John A Fry, Jr., Ray C. Fry and Marvin E. Fry and two sisters-in-law; Sue Fry and Betty Fry.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Charles's Life to be held on, Friday, October 14, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 West Mahoning Street, Danville, PA 17821 with the Reverend William Zimmerman officiating. Friends will be received 11:00-12:45 PM. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville. Masonic services will be held by the Danville-Mahoning Lodge 224 F&AM. Military rites will be accorded by Danville American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard and United States Army Honor Guard.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbia Presbyterian Church (In Memory of Cortney Fry), 360 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512.
