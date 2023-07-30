Charles E. Dorwart, Jr. passed away on July 26, 2023 at his home in Columbia, PA, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 86. Charlie was a devoted husband, caring father, pap and uncle. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed all things airborne, including being an amateur backyard astronomer. Graduating with the Class of 1954 from J.P. McCaskey High School, he then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis and continued his love of aircraft throughout his life by attending airshows as often as he could. Charlie retired from Tyco (formerly Amp) as a designer, working hard for 33 years where he started as a draftsman. His favorite thing in life, though, was spending time with family. Whether it was sharing his love of planes at airshows with his grandchildren, going on trips to the bay to crab and fish, especially with his son Mark, or just eating pasta together and reminiscing at home.
Charles was the son of the late Charles, Sr. and Dorothy Frederick Dorwart. Charlie is survived by his wife, Goldie J. Hooper Dorwart, with whom they almost reached 57 happy years of marriage. His step children are Terry Foster, Janie Droege, and preceded in death by Susan and Mark Brommer. Charlie was the brother of Betty (wife of Don Maile), Doris Hill, and Donald (husband of Song) Dorwart. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Lisa Weaver, Jennifer and Thomas R. Droege as well as three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and an uncle to numerous.
Services for Charlie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 616 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Silver Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gentiva Foundation, 1891 Santa Barbara Dr., Suite 201, Lancaster, PA 17601 or www.gentivahs.com. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville