Charles E. Ditmer, Jr., 86, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on March 19, 2022 to be with his Lord. He was the son of the late Charles E. Ditmer, Sr. and Mossie (Wenell) Ditmer. He was the devoted husband of the late Edith L. (Spence) Ditmer for over 64 years.
Charlie had a true servant's heart and served in many aspects of the community such as driving for Warwick Ambulance. His servant's heart extended to his country as he was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving in the Military Police Corps. He loved traveling with his wife and took great joy in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Charlie is survived by two sons, Scott A. Ditmer and Joseph M. Ditmer; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Turner and Barbara Carbaugh. He was preceded in death by his daughter Charlene Marie Ditmer and two brothers, Russell and David Ditmer.
Family will receive friends from 5-6 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, April 1, 2022 with a memorial service to follow starting at 6 PM.
