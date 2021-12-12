Charles E. Clark, 85, a resident of StoneRidge Poplar Run, passed away on December 5, 2021. He was the husband of Clauda S. (nee Shelley) Clark. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Charles B. and Dorothy (Ervin) Clark.
Charles was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and Franklin and Marshall College with a BS Degree in Mathematics. He was a systems engineer with IBM for many years until his retirement in 1992. Charles was a member of St. John’s Reformed Church-Sinking Spring. He was a Scoutmaster and enjoyed playing racquetball and tennis. He and Clauda traveled the U.S. in their motorhome for many years during retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and was an Eagles and Phillies fan.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by one daughter: Cynthia L. wife of Ashley Ellmaker of Helena, MT, three sons: Charles B. Clark husband of Linda E. of Ephrata, Craig E. Clark husband of Cindy of Wernersville and Christopher A. Clark husband of Leann of Myerstown; eight grandchildren: Katherine E., Jessica R., Jared E., Jason C., Joshua T., Jonah C., Erin L., and Rachel M.; nine great-grandchildren and one brother: Merrell Clark husband of Doris of Lancaster. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to StoneRidge Poplar Run, 440 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Grose Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.grosefh.com