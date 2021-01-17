Charles E. Bury, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on January 13, 2021 at Legends of Lancaster. Born in York, PA he was the son of the late Gerald and Laura (Smeltzer) Bury. He was the loving husband of May Bury with whom he shared more than 60 years of marriage, until her passing in 2015. He was retired from Armstrong World Industries after 25 years of service.
Charles enjoyed traveling the United States in his fifth wheel camper. Traveling cross country and sharing the experiences with his family is something he treasured. Some of his favorite destinations included the Southwest, Montana and Maine. He also found joy in maintaining his vegetable garden, golfing and bowling.
He is survived by his daughter: Linda Duffey, wife of Jay, grandsons: Charles M. Bury and Marshall A. Bury, his brother: John W. Bury, 3 great-grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters. He was preceded in passing by his loving wife May, son: Charles E. Bury II, grandson: Jay Duffey II, and siblings: Anna Mae Bankert, Gerald Bury, Joseph Bury and Paul Bury.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11AM. A viewing will be held from 10AM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
