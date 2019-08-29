Charles E. Bury II, 62, of Lancaster, passed away at his home on August 26, 2019. Born in York, he was the son of Charles E. Bury and the late May (Keech) Bury and the husband of the late Marsha Bury.
Charles was an employee at Armstrong, Donnelly, and also drove truck. He enjoyed cooking and gardening and was a fan of the Orioles, Ravens, and the Colts. Charles loved spending time with his family, especially his grand kids.
He is survived by his sons; Charles and Marshall (Felicia), his grandchildren; Dakota, Logan, Austin, Alysa, and Emma, his father Charles E. Bury, and his sister Linda Duffey (Jay). He is preceded in death by his mother, May, and his beloved wife of 43 years, Marsha.
A casual time of gathering will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory located at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17453.