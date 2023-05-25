Charles E. "Bud" Echterling, 79, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in District Heights, MD, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Betty (Filling) Echterling. Bud was the husband of the late Cynthia (Schmitt) Echterling who passed away on June 20, 2022.
Bud was a graduate of Suitland High School. He was employed at various flooring companies working in sales. Bud enjoyed antiquing, his pets and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving is a son, Todd Echterling, husband of Megan of Marietta; two grandchildren, Jordan and Eli; and a sister, Elizabeth Butler of Solomons, MD. He was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Bello.
A private family service will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Healing Journey Foundation, Lancaster Cancer Center, 498 Stehman Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com