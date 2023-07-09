Charles E. Ailes II, 69 of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on June 30, 2023 at the M.S Hershey Medical Center. A loving husband and father he leaves behind his wife of 46 years Carmen and their two children daughter Erin Ailes, York, PA; son; Ben husband of Lauren Ailes, Havertown, PA; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ian, Rhys and Liam. His only sibling Eunice Fitzkee, Ocala, FL also survives. He was preceded in death by his father Charles E. Ailes and mother J. Eunice Ailes.
Charles graduated from York Suburban High School, Class of 1972 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1976. He was employed as an account manager for several companies until his retirement in 2017. He was a longtime Mason and was a Past Master of Lodge 43 F.&A.M. In addition, he was a member of Grace U.C.C as well as First Reformed Church both in Lancaster.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Masonic Center, 213 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday July 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Kenneth Hudson, Sr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a Masonic charity or the charity of one's choice.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com