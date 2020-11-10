Charles David Landis, 79, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, Charles was the 4th of six children of Isaac and Esther (Myers) Landis. He left school at age 16 to help provide for his family because his Dad had Multiple Sclerosis. Always diligent and conscientious, he later worked his way through college (BA, Math) and beyond. He had a heart of compassion and went the second mile to help those facing struggles, especially financial ones, as a Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant, Licensed Insurance Agent, Registered Representative, and Paralegal.
He was a member of Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, studied Bible prophecy, and taught adult Sunday school since age 16. He was involved in ministries including EMM, Heralds of Hope, and Gideons. He wrote two books, "God's Hidden Creation Numbers" and "Almighty God", using simple mathematics to reveal God's role in creation and to show that Jesus Christ really is "Almighty God".
"Two solos harmonized for a lifetime duet" when he married the love of his life, Sara Jane Groff on September 28, 1968. Also surviving are his sons: Jonathan Michael (Monika Skertich) and their daughters Abigail Noelle and Amber Elise; Joel David (Virginia Wiseman) and their twin sons, Peter Aaron and Mark Daniel, born on his 70th birthday.
Surviving siblings are Esther Mae Miller, Daniel Isaac Landis, James Marlin Landis, and C. Paul Landis; preceded in death by Mary Ellen Longenecker.
A memorial service will be held at Landis Valley Christian Fellowship, 2420 Kissel Hill Rd., Lancaster, on Saturday, November 14. Visitation 10:30 AM, Service 11:30 AM. Private burial at East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to: Gideons International, Lancaster South Camp, P.O. Box 366, Willow Street, PA 17584.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
