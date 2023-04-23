Charles D. Groshong III

Charles Daniel Groshong III, 71, of Page, AZ, passed away due to injuries sustained in a car accident on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Grainfield, KS.
He was born in Oregon City, OR on April 29, 1951, and was the son of the late Charles Groshong, Jr., and Frances (Roos) Groshong.
Chuck was the oldest of eleven children. He was fiercely loyal and protective of his siblings and would make it known if he felt there was an injustice being perpetrated. Family was especially important to him, and he would step up to help whenever he could, including taking many nieces and nephews under his wing when they needed help or mentorship.
He graduated from East High School in Denver, CO. After enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, he served a tour of duty in Da Nang, Vietnam leaving him with psychological and physical scars he carried until his death. After his military service ended, he attended the University of Colorado in Denver. As a student he was a long-distance swimmer, state champion wrestler, and a member of the debate team (he enjoyed debating throughout his life).
After settling in Lancaster, PA in 1989 he began the career that would define his life restoring and preserving historic buildings using traditional methods and materials. This legacy lives on in his daughter and son-in-law's work. Chuck restored many prominent buildings including the Petersen House in Washington, DC where President Lincoln died. He was most proud of being a job creator and providing opportunities for his employees.
When he was not restoring older buildings he enjoyed fishing, debating current events, and loved his dogs (all dogs, really).
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Karl Groshong, and his wife of 49 years Lois Groshong.
He is survived by his daughter Danielle Keperling (Jonathan) of Lancaster, PA, and siblings Christina Granville of Selma, OR, Susan Kliewer (James) of Hampton, NE, Julie Nykanen (Tuomo) of Bend, OR, Patricia Spooner (Joseph), of Lake Oswego, OR, Gabrielle Groshong (Barbara Bloom-Groshong) of Portland, OR, Monica Heffernan (Daniel) of Portland, OR, Dominique Toews (Patrick) of Beaverton, OR, Joseph Grosjean of Colorado Springs, CO, and Michelle Butler (Mark) of Milford, DE. In addition, Chuck is also survived by Lois' siblings, Thomas Faison and Michael Sherman (Quana Ramira Sherman) both of Denver, CO, and Lee Sherman (John Perkins) of Atlanta, GA. Plus, numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held in conjunction with Lois' on Sunday, May 14th from 1-4 PM at the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, 123 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chuck's memory to St. David's Episcopal Church, 421 S. Lake Powell Blvd., Page, AZ 86040.