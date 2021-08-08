Charles D. Davis, 56, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Hugh and Gwendolyn P. (Prince) Davis.
Those who knew Charles, remember him for his love of basketball. He was quite talented and one of the highlights of his life was getting to play at the Philadelphia 76ers arena. He was a die-hard Philadelphia fan. "Chuckie" as he was affectionately known, will be remembered as stubborn, loveable, mischievous and daring.
Charles is survived by his children: Sheene, Shanay, Charles, Jr., Gavin, Mariah, Samantha, Noah, Christian and Isaiah, siblings: Donna Davis-Breeden of Florence, SC, Jacqueline Davis of Atlanta, GA, and James Martin of Houston, TX. He was preceded in passing by his parents and siblings: Allison Prince and Mia Martin.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
