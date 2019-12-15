Charles D. "Dave" Kleckner, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Jean M. Byerly Kleckner, with whom he celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on August 8, 2019. Dave was born in Tamaqua, son of the late Charles S. and Ruth N. Wagner Kleckner. He worked in Industrial Sales for Reilly Brothers and Raub, Shenk and Tittle, and IDG before his retirement. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church for 62 years, where he was a Sunday School Teacher, Worship Leader and a Board Member. Dave was also a member of Millcreek Sportsman Association where he served on the Board of Directors; was a member of the NRA with whom he was a Certified Instructor, and received an award for his many years of service. He was a Safety Pistol Instructor for many years; a member of Mount Joy Sportsman Association where he did competitive shooting in the Red Rose Pistol League. Dave coached Midget Football for 40 years for the Manheim Twp. Eglets and Lancaster Presidents.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Charles D. (Patti) Kleckner; Lori J. (R. Scott) Hagen; Stephen J. (Jennifer) Kleckner; and Jonathan A. (Dana) Kleckner. Ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother: James W. Kleckner.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Grace EC Church, 6067 Carpenter St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »