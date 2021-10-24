Charles D. “Chuck” Leensvaart, 75, of Lititz, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Chicago, IL he was the son of the late Barteld and Janet (nee Dykstra) Leensvaart. Charles was the loving husband of the late Beth Ann (Brink) Leensvaart with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
Chuck was the loving father of 3 children, Amy (Benjamin) Scott, Stephen (Laurie) Leensvaart and Paul (Steffanie) Leensvaart, and cherished Pop of 6 – Conner, Landon and Peter Scott, Nathan Leensvaart, and Elsa Beth and Rowan Leensvaart. He is also survived by two brothers, Dale Leensvaart (Linda), Dean Leensvaart, and predeceased by his sister, Marlene Clousing.
Chuck was a 1964 graduate of Chicago Christian High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, IL. While proudly serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, he was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award. He was an executive in the insurance industry spanning many companies and states. Chuck was a co-founder and Charter Member of Son Light Bible Church, where he served as an Elder, taught Sunday school and helped with youth group activities. Over the years, Chuck’s interests consisted of cars, NASCAR racing, eagles and playing of the accordion. Singing in the church choir and the men’s quartet gave him much joy.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck’s memory can be made to Landis Homes Retirement Community Caring Fund www.landishomes.org/give/fund-designations/ or to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org/site/Donate. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com