Charles D. Beshore, of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Ralph and Verna (Brown) Beshore and was the longtime companion of Virginia L. Chubb who passed away in 2010.
He was of protestant faith.
Charlie was an accountant for Lukens Steel Co., Coatesville and previously American Casualty Co., Reading. He also did tax preparation from his home office. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School, Reading Business Institute and Wharton Evening School of the University of Pennsylvania. Charlie served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He enjoyed playing in various tennis tournaments and on numerous softballs teams, including the Far East Command team in Japan while stationed there.
Charlie is survived by a brother, Harold D. Beshore of Denver.
A chapel service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, with Pastor Chet Yoder officiating.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
