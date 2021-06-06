Charles Clifford Carver, Jr.

Charles "Chuck" Clifford Carver, Jr., 66, of Lititz, formerly of Sayre, PA passed away suddenly on June 1, 2021. He was the devoted spouse of Michele (Spence) Carver since 1979, the loving father to Kevin Todd (Becca Rhoades), of Lancaster, and Jeffrey Aaron (Gayle Kauffman), of Mechanicsburg, and the best PopPop to Chase Charles and Jordan Jeffrey.
Born on June 16, 1954 in Troy, Ohio, to the late Hilda Iliene (Sullivan) and Charles Clifford Carver, Sr., Chuck was a graduate of Miami East High School (1972) and The Ohio State University (1976), where he earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.
He moved from Ohio to Sayre, PA. with his childhood friend and college roommate Todd Bowers to work at WATS Broadcasting in 1976, eventually becoming co-owners of the stations until his retirement in 2020. He served as President and General Manager of WATS-WAVR from 1980-2020. During his time at WATS, Chuck created the award-winning Scholarship Challenge (1980) and Christmas is for Kids (1986). He was the recipient of more than 100 state and national awards for broadcast excellence.
Chuck was heavily involved in the community in Sayre, having recently been named WATS/WAVR Individual of the Year for his dedication and service to the community, an award he created almost four decades ago. He served as a certified lay minister through the United Methodist Church having preached in more than three dozen area churches. He was the past president of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Sayre and Athens Rotary Clubs, the Sayre Library Board and the Sayre Business Association. Chuck also was the Chairman of the Valley Energy Board, was a member of the New York State Broadcasters Board of Directors, spent time as the Sayre High School Athletic Director while also serving multiple stints on the Sayre School Board.
He loved his community, but family was the most important thing to him. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and the Big Red Machine, golf, playing cards, reading and traveling, especially to tropical paradises with his wife, Michele, and Bethany Beach, DE with his family, and spending time with his grandkids. In 2020, he moved to Brethren Village in Lititz, PA., to retire and be closer to his sons and their families. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Thuma (Craig) and his brothers, Rick Carver (Bridgette) and Gary Stewart (Kat). He is predeceased by his brother, Doug Carver.
A Memorial Service celebrating Charles's life will be on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 3 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive friends from 2 PM-3 PM. There will be a Memorial Service in Sayre, PA on August 14, 2021 with details announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles's memory to the Cherish Love Honor Capital Campaign for Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com