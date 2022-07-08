Charles "Chuck" W. Diaco

Charles "Chuck" W. Diaco

Charles "Chuck" W Diaco, 76 of Lancaster, PA sadly passed away on June 30 ,2022 after a short illness. He was son to the late Frank P and Margaret Diaco.

Chuck served in the Navy during Vietnam war.

Surviving are his three children; Michelle, Charlie, (Husband to Dolphine), and Nicole of Alaska. Brother, Paul Diaco, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service to be announced later.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away Blessed be the name of the Lord!

Plant a tree in memory of Charles Diaco
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter