Charles "Chuck" Kronenberg III, 76, transitioned to God's Light and Peace on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the loving son of the late Charles and Mary Kronenberg.
He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife and soulmate, Lois Newswanger, his sons, Michael and Brian Kronenberg, his sister, Karen Burton and husband, Michael Burton, his brother, Mark Kronenberg and wife, Sheila Kronenberg, his sister-in-law, Carol Stermer and husband, Fred Stermer, our best friend, Nadine Kuziemkowski, and his nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Charles Kronenberg IV, and sister, Katie Dougherty.
Although Chuck was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease over twelve years, he rarely considered it a battle, but rather he accepted his limitations with fortitude, positivity, and as a challenge to do his best. Often, he would say, "what disease?" A graduate of Lasalle University, Chuck initially worked as an English teacher, but for the majority of his professional life, he served as the Director of HDC Weatherization Program.
Chuck always aspired to be a champion of justice and equal rights for all and devoted his life's mission to support the disadvantaged. He was inspired by Martin Luther King, John and Bobby Kennedy, and Cal Ripken because each person upheld their vision, ideals and beliefs with strength and commitment. He enjoyed following the Orioles, organic gardening, creative writing, playing Scrabble and daily candlelight conversations with his beloved wife of forty years, Lois.
He was the embodiment of a loving, sensitive, spiritual, private, witty, kind-hearted, person who gave the world a light that will not be dimmed and never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Chuck's legacy by supporting the Lancaster Moravian Adult Day Program, or Hospice & Community Care. Both organizations provided Chuck with understanding comfort and care, and both employ Earth Angels who serve with expertise and love.
At Chuck's request, memorial services will be private.
