Charles (Chuck) H. Portser III, age 84, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his residence in East Petersburg. He was the son of the late Charles, Jr. and Marguerite (Peg) Portser and the husband of Mary Jane Singer Portser with whom he celebrated 55 years of marriage on July 19, 2019.
He graduated from McCaskey High School, Class of 1953, and from F&M College, Class of 1957. He also took graduate courses at Millersville University and Temple University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1964 and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Chuck had a teaching and coaching career at Donegal High School that spanned 35 years, teaching Business Education as well as coaching the Boys & Girls track teams. He coached 9 athletes to state championships. He did not miss a day of work in his first 30 years of teaching. During his summers, he worked as the manager of the Mount Joy Community Swimming Pool in the 70's. After his teaching career, he drove a school bus for Manheim Township for 15 years. Chuck was also a former PIAA track official.
He was a long-time member of Trinity UCC, East Petersburg and served as Trustee on several committees. He was an Army Veteran Member of the American Legion.
Chuck was a lifetime Phillies and Eagles fan. He was avid about his health and fitness and enjoyed running, weightlifting, bicycling, golfing, and going to the shore. He ran in the Boston Marathon in 1982. In his later years, he was a member of the Silver Sneakers Program at Universal Athletic Club. He also enjoyed his dogs that he adopted from the Humane League.
Chuck is survived by two sons: Charles (Chip) IV, husband of Alaina, Burtonsville, MD and Troy, companion of Jean, Palmyra, a daughter, Kelly, wife of Doug Schuessler, five grandchildren: Alexis, Isabella and Ryan Portser and Jordyn and Maxwell Schuessler and a sister, Peggy, wife of Dr. Walter Kreider and his beloved dog, Cole. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Forrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602 or Trinity UCC, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520.
A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
