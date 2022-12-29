Charles "Chuck" H. Matz, 90 of Lititz, passed away December 25, 2022. He was born to the late Charles and Acquilla Matz in Angelica, PA. Chuck went on to serve his country as a member of the Army, where he directed the Eighth Army Choir in Seoul, Korea. After his service he married Sally Howell in 1962 and they spent 60 years together.
Chuck obtained a master's degree from Penn state, a BA in music education from Westchester and spent 6 years at NYU. He received the John Hay Fellowship in Humanities at Bennington College, and in 1967 he was selected as one of 18 music educators from across the nation to devise a curriculum for teaching music in secondary schools. He also held the position of choral director of the college of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale NY and spent time as a high school music instructor. He conducted music festivals in MA, RI, PA, NC, FL and NY and coordinated musical events for the bicentennial of the US constitution for CT. He was also the music director and organist at St. Johns the Episcopal in Ellenville NY.
Chuck is survived by his wife Sally Matz of Lititz; his children Pamela Jensen of NC and David Matz of MA; five grandchildren; and his siblings Mary Jane Grote and Kenneth Matz. Along with his parents he is preceded by his sisters Arlene Fritz, Evelyn Horning, and Aluerta Whitman.
A memorial service will be held at Lancaster Church of the Brethren at 11 AM Tuesday January 3, 2022. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Chuck's honor to the Stone Church of Cragsmoor NY, the Historical Society of Cragsmoore NY, or The Lancaster Church of the Brethren in Lititz PA.
A parting word from Rev. Jeff and Asha Golliher: As the music director and organist at St. John's Episcopal Church in Ellenville, Chuck was a bright light of the soul for our congregation. It was in his nature, through thought, word and deed, to celebrate both God and every person who present. He was a gifted musician, leader, and teacher whose smile, twinkling eyes, and good humor brought joy to us all. He was a good friend and will be greatly missed. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com