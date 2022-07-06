Charles "Chuck" E. Dietz, Jr., 61, of Lititz, formerly of Manheim and Mount Wolf, passed away peacefully at home on June 29th, 2022 after a courageous 21-month battle with stage IV lung cancer.
Chuck will be greatly missed as he was a loving husband, father, brother, son-in-law, co-worker, and a great friend to so many. His positive attitude and spirit, along with his unwavering faith during his cancer journey was truly inspirational to all who knew him. Born in Columbia, Chuck was the son of the late Charles E. Dietz, Sr. and Patricia. E. Dietz. He was the loving husband of Lori Smith Dietz and they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in April.
Chuck grew up in Mount Wolf, graduated from Northeastern School District in 1979, then began working for Harley-Davidson in York. He met Lori in late1984 and followed her to South Carolina where she began her teaching career. While there, Chuck worked in shipping and receiving for Mecco, Inc. in Florence, SC. Upon relocating to Manheim in 1990, Chuck began working at Fenner, Inc. where he worked for 31 1/2 years, first in shipping and receiving and then as a CNC lathe operator.
When not working, Chuck was always busy being a great dad and could be found coaching his two son's soccer, baseball, and basketball teams, helping with a Boy Scout project and sometimes volunteered at the school they attended. He also took pride in maintaining a beautiful yard and enjoyed exercising his backyard grilling skills. In recent years, Chuck took up bicycling and pickle ball. Chuck was a member and deacon at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, where he also assisted with the youth program the past several years.
Surviving in addition to his wife Lori are two sons, Jordan husband of Melissa Dietz-Rosso of Ephrata, and Garrett fianc of Holly Heinrich of Lancaster, and a sister, Elane Dietz of Mount Wolf.
A special thank you to the staff at Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster and Hospice and Community Care for the wonderful care Chuck received and the support to both Chuck and Lori as they went through this difficult journey. Fenner Inc., their church family at East Fairview, and the caring community at Traditions of America in Lititz where they resided also gave them much love and support along the way.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Chuck's Celebration of Life Service at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, on Saturday, July 16th at 2:00 PM. There will be a visitation time with the family from 1:00 PM up until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at a later date at Penryn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Chuck's memory to the youth program at East Fairview Church the Brethren, 1187 Fairview Road, Manheim, PA 17545.