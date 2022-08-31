Charles (Chuck) A. Wettig, 97, of Lancaster, PA, passed away from this life into the hands of his God. He recently dedicated his life to Jesus and was looking forward to meeting loved ones that passed on before him. He died peacefully on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Hospice in Mount Joy. Born on February 12, 1925, he was the son of the late Norman C. Wettig, Sr., and Mary E. (Zimmerman) Wettig. He is survived by his loving wife, Lois (Myers), who were married on April 20, 1949, an amazing 73 years. He was known for his sense of humor and loving way with people.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII from 1943-1946. He served his country, in the European theatre beginning at Normandy, then Northern France, Belgium and the Rhineland.
After returning home, he worked as a cook for several restaurants in the Lancaster area, beginning at the Wiggins in 1948, where he met Lois. They worked for the famous Glass Kitchen, locally before being asked to move to Newark, Delaware to begin working at the newly built Glass Kitchen. There, Chuck and Lois became big-time boating people who started out small and then moved up to a cabin cruiser that they kept in the upper Chesapeake Bay. They enjoyed spending time on the Bay in their free time.
After decades of working and living in Delaware, Chuck and Lois returned to the Lancaster area, and Chuck began work as a gardener, another field that he loved. Chuck helped tend many properties for multiple clients. He had a reputation for hard work and dedication in whatever he did.
Chuck is survived by the love of his life, Lois, and by nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a brother, Norman, sisters, Marie and Catherine, and a nephew, Gerald (Jerry), who was special to both Chuck and Lois.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Wettig officiating. A Viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held at the Intercourse United Methodist Church, 39 Queen Road, Intercourse, PA 17534.
The family wishes to thank Woodcrest Villa and the staff at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy for their tender care and compassion for Chuck.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's memory can be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
