Charles "Chub" Smith Hollingsworth, Jr., 84, of Columbia passed away on April 11th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Charles and Ruth Jefferis Hollingsworth and was a lifelong resident of this area. Chub proudly served in the United States Navy and worked for thirty years at Caterpillar before his retirement. He enjoyed NASCAR, sprint car, and dirt track racing. He attended and watched races regularly. When he wasn't enjoying his races, Chub loved to sit on his back porch.
Chub leaves behind his wife of thirty seven years, Shirley Hollingsworth of Columbia; his daughter, Lorraine, wife of Charlie Collier of Columbia; five step children, Diane, wife of Calvin McClucas of Wrightsville, John, husband of Kathy McFarland of Mount Joy, Dawn, wife of Roy Snavely of Mount Joy, Eva Clark of Wrightsville, Shirlene, wife of John Nace of Mount Joy; nine grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren; a brother, William Hollingsworth of Columbia.
Chub will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Ironville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville