Charles Christian "Kris" Groff, 73, of East Earl, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, after a brief illness.
Kris was born in Lancaster and grew up in New Holland. He was a son of the late Parke and Hazel (Helms) Groff. His wife of 38 years, Joan T. (Lavine) Groff, died Jan. 29, 2013.
Kris was a 1965 graduate of Garden Spot High School and a 1969 graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS degree in Photographic Arts & Science. He served from 1969-1973 in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era, and worked 37 years for Amerigas/Penn Fuel as a technician.
He was a member of the New Holland American Legion since 1973, the New Holland Rifle & Pistol since 1990, the National Rifle Assoc. since 1983, the National Association for Gun Rights, a life member of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, and a past member of the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Assoc.
He enjoyed target shooting, reading, watching movies, and photography.
Surviving are three sons, Greg (Betsy) Paradise, Timothy Paradise, and Chad C. (Lisa) Groff; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eric Groff.
Preceding him in death is a son, Mark Paradise.
There will be no services per Kris' request. Interment will be in the St. Stephen Cemetery. To send the family online condolences visit www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
A living tribute »