Charles "Charlie" Rathsam, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Dorothea (Kaiser) and Carl Rathsam. He was the beloved husband to Jean (Greiner) for 68 years.
A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Charlie enjoyed working with his hands and worked as a land surveyor and draftsman at J. Haines Shertzer and Andrews Excavating. Charlie was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lancaster. In his free time, Charlie enjoyed working in his garden and remodeling his home. He and his family spent many years enjoying countless holidays, especially enjoying Christmas and his elaborate decorations. Most of all, Charlie cherished time with and providing for his family. Charlie was a humble and soft-spoken man. He was liked and respected by all who knew him. His gentle heart and self-less nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Jean, Charlie is survived by his children: Thomas C. and Daniel J. Rathsam both of Lancaster; Susan M. Torrence (Mark) of Lititz, Robert C. (Kay) and Anthony J. (Bonnie) Rathsam both of Lancaster; his 7 grandchildren: Robert, Rebecca, Bryan, Devin, Aaron, Connor and Brynn. He is preceded in death by his daughter Mary Jo"Josie" Deller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM, Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received for visitation from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to: The Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
