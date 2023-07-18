Charles "Charlie" F. Metzler, 80 years old, passed away from this world May 7, 2023. Born March 26, 1943, Charlie was raised and lived his entire life in his beloved Elizabethtown, PA. Charlie was an avid gardener, train hobbyist and Elizabethtown Bears Football fan. With a lifetime career at B&G Lumber, he was able to meet and interact with many of the community members.
Charlie is predeceased by his parents, John and Sadie Metzler and his siblings, Shirley (Kufner), Peggy (DuBose) and John (Bill) Metzler. Charlie is survived by his nieces and nephews, Bill Kufner, Christopher DuBose, Jennifer (Kufner) Bronson and Courtney (Kufner) Shiley as well as 7 great nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private memorial service at Mt. Tunnel Cemetery in Elizabethtown to honor his wishes.
A living tribute »