Charles "Charlie" A. Lownsbery, Jr., 78, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was the husband of Doris (Garner) Lownsbery, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles A. Lownsbery, Sr. and Dorothy (McComsey) Lownsbery. He was a 1959 graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School and a 1962 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens Trade School were he studied design/drafting technology.
A true outdoorsman, Charlie enjoyed spending time hiking and bicycling. He was a talented artist, who enjoyed painting as well as photography. He worshipped at LCBC Manheim where he served as an usher. For over 10 years, Charlie volunteered at Lancaster General Hospital. Following retirement, he worked part time at Landis Enterprises as a limousine driver. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Doris, he is survived by his children: Stephen Lownsbery, husband to Michelle of Willow Street; Brian Lownsbery, husband to Linda of Elizabethtown; Kevin Lownsbery, husband to Anne Blanke-Lownsbery of Downingtown; 6 grandchildren: Marisa, Julia, Cole, Caitlin, Erin, and Ryan as well as 4 step grandchildren: Ethan, Eric, Reese, and Gwendolyn. He is also survived by 3 siblings: Scott Lownsbery of Lancaster, Christine Wednitz of Silver Springs and Saundra Frye, married to Ray of Strasburg. In addition to his parents and step mother, Sara (Burkins) Lownsbery, he was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Lora (Diven) Lownsbery.
Friends will be received by Charlie's family on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10AM-11AM at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. A Celebration of Charlie's life will begin at 11AM. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Charlie's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or the Westminster Presbyterian Benevolent Fund, address above.
