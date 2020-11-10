Charles C. White, Sr.

Charles Curtis White, Sr., 100, born on March 26, 1920, went on to his eternal peace on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born in Standish, NY to the late Rev. William Marion White and Cristabelle Williams White.
They moved to Lebanon County, PA in 1930. Charles was drafted in May of 1944 and served in the Navy. Charles was the first African American businessman in Lebanon County, having started the White Disposal Company in 1952. His business later became rated among the top 30 Disposal Services in Lebanon County. Charles was a well-known and highly respected businessman in the Lancaster – Lebanon County areas.
A God-fearing man, Charles was a member in good standing at St. John's A.M.E. Church in Lebanon at which he served as co-chair of the Steward Board. He received honors from Governor Tom Wolf for reaching the milestone of 100 years young.
He married Mary Elizabeth Stewart and together they raised four beautiful children. He is survived by his son, William S. White, Sr. husband of Mary, 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 35 great-great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews and other family members. He was also married to Carolene Pratt White with whom he shared 4 stepchildren: Yolanda, Bruce, Robert and Michael.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary, and wife Carolene Pratt White, his son Charles C. Jr., wife Ida, his daughters, Dorothy Jane White and Renee Yvonne Hardin, married to Harvey Hardin. Also, his sisters, Edith Ming, Mildred Lofton, Lois Norris, and brothers Odell White and Bishop Robert Pruitt.
Services will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St Paul's UCC, 1304 Heidelberg Avenue, Schaefferstown, PA 17088. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be in Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown. Following Covid-19 PA state mandate, masks and 6ft spacing will be required at the church.
