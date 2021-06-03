Charles C. Cobaugh, Jr., 85, of Elizabethtown, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born Sunday, February 9, 1936 to the late Charles Clayton Cobaugh, Sr. and Sarah (Weidman) Cobaugh. He was predeceased by his wife Jane (Halbleib) Cobaugh.
Charles retired from Armstrong World Industries in 1994. He enjoyed repairing sewing machines, doing odd jobs, and yard work. Most importantly he was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his children: Jane Wesner and husband Mark and Janet Rodriguez and husband Samuel; sisters, Gloria Sopko and Betty Barb; seven grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son, Charles Clayton Cobaugh III.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 7th, 2021 at 11 AM at the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Good's Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
