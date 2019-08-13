Charles "Buck" Riley, 90, of Lancaster, PA passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Buck died at home surrounded by his loving family after long suffering with Alzheimer's. Born in Lancaster on February 10, 1929, he was the son of Robert B. "Pop" Riley and Grace (Book) Riley.
Buck served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1946 to 1949. He was an active member of the American Legion Post #662. Buck attended Edward Hand Jr. High School where he was the captain of the football team and led them to the City Championship title in 1944. His passion for competitive swimming led to many awards at the YMCA.
Acting as the head maintenance man at St. Anthony's of Padua church for 40 years, his commitment to the upkeep of the convent, rectory, and school was unfaltering. His charitable contribution to others in the community, and members of the parish, was ongoing and tireless.
Buck's leadership and mentoring as a youth football coach, where his two sons Kenneth and Patrick participated, are still remembered fondly by many young men today.
Charlie enjoyed his yearly family vacations pursuing his love of fishing in Hatteras, NC. Charlie and Peggy enjoyed traveling with friends and family to include top fishing locations throughout the world.
Buck is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret "Peggy" (Nicklaus) Riley. Also surviving are his four children; Kenneth Riley, husband of Livia Riley of Lancaster, PA, Patrick Riley, husband of Joy Riley of Lebanon, PA, Edward Riley, husband of Sherri Riley, of Key Largo, FL, and Rebecca Corum of Key Largo, FL. Charlie has been blessed with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Charlie's siblings of 12 included: Hyland, Robert, Warren, Roland, Irving, Clarence, Leona, Arla, Pauline, Lorainne, Bernard, and Joan – all of whom are deceased.
A Funeral Mass to honor Buck's life will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Anthony's of Padua Church located at 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send any heartfelt donations to St. Anthony's of Padua Church where he dedicated his life's work. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com