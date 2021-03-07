Charles Breidenstein, 90, entered eternal life on March 3rd, 2021 after contracting COVID-19. He was born in Oley, PA, the son of Charles and Anna Breidenstein. He was married to his beloved wife Arlene for 63 years. They were blessed with three children: a son, Michael Breidenstein, husband of Lynn, Ephrata, PA; a daughter, Leann, wife of Kevin Jones, Gilbertsville, PA; and a daughter, Lori Breidenstein, Ephrata, PA. In addition, Charles is survived by one sister, Fern, of Salt Lake City, and eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Charlie's love for others was evident throughout his long life. He was always thankful to God for giving him opportunities where he could serve people. Immediately after graduating from Oley High School, he enlisted in the Air Force in San Antonio, Texas for a year. He then returned to the Oley Valley and Pottstown, and dedicated more than five decades both selling life insurance and advising families on investment options, and was awarded national recognition for his long career. Charlie was dedicated to Christ and his church life, and created an outreach committee for reaching out to the elderly and disabled through church ministry.
Charlie loved his family strongly and deeply. He cherished the moments he shared with Arlene, and his children and extended family. He loved music and was a talented organ and harmonica player. He liked auctions and antiques, playing cards, the beach and sharing in conversation with family and friends. He enjoyed restaurants, ice cream, and was known to drive over three hours for a good meal!
Due to the Covid pandemic, a small private funeral and burial will be held March 9th, 2021 at Bethany E.C. Church, and Friedens Cemetery, Oley. All family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Charlie's life with a picnic and memory service this upcoming summer 2021.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charlie's memory to the Outreach Committee, Bethany E.C. Church, 38 Covered Bridge Road, Oley, PA 19547 (Pleasantville) or to the Charcot-Marie Tooth Disease Foundation, https://www.cmtausa.org/ways-to-give/
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
