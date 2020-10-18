Charles Benjamin "Chuck" Corby of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Home after suffering from Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Tunkhannock to the late Clarence and Agnes (Clark) Corby. A graduate of Tunkhannock High School, Chuck went on to earn an associate's degree from Reading College and worked for Armstrong for 24 years and recently for Pfizer. Chuck loved horse racing, yard sales, playing bingo, and watching sports on t.v.
He is survived by his son Charles Corby, Jr., his son's fiancée Lisa Riggleman, her son Matthew, and a niece, Agnes Kudrako. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Corby.
Chuck's family wishes to thank the 5th floor staff at Conestoga View for the exceptional care they gave to dad. Due to Covid-19, there will be no services. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
