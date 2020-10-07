Charles Benjamin "Charlie" Kahler

Charles B. Kahler, 84, of Woodcrest Villa, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
Born in York, PA, he was the husband of Joan Enck Kahler and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on November 18th. He was the son of the late Harry and Ella Bair Kahler.
Charlie was a graduate of York High School and Lehigh University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. Charlie briefly and proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he served on the Vestry for 13 years. He worked for 43 years at Alcoa, and retired as a Senior Metallurgist. He stayed on with Alcoa as a consultant for three more years.
He was the Past Chairman of the Board at Friendship Community and enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife. He enjoyed listening to a variety of music and attending theatre arts. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and Penn State football fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Daniel Charles Kahler and Jennifer Lynn, fiancée of Lewis Kennard, all of Lancaster, and his granddaughter, Kayla M. Nolan. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Waldman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Charlie's Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with The Rev. Timothy Mentzer officiating. The interment will take place following the service in the memorial garden. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 in his memory.
Please visit Charlie's Memorial Page at