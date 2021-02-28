Charles B. Diller, 100, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021 due to complications from COVID. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elias and Laura Diller. Charles was predeceased by his wife, M. Alice with whom he celebrated 76 years of marriage before her passing in January 2018.
He was a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church which later became Church of the Apostles UCC for over 70 years. When he was younger, he sang in the choir and had a starring role in the musical "Mikada" put on by the church. He had been a Board member of the UCC Home. He had also been a trustee of the Old Zion Church in Brickerville.
Charles graduated from the first class of J.P. McCaskey High School in 1938 earning honor roll status. He was proud to be a classmate of Barney Ewell.
Early on he worked at Hamilton Watch for 12 yrs. assembling watches. Reams Jeweler's was his next stop doing watch and jewelry repair for several years. He then went into business for himself doing watch repair from home. He also worked at the Lancaster Stockyards doing business as Louis Lyons and Sons for several years as a livestock broker, a business he took over from his father. He was the last cattle dealer to be in business at the Lancaster Stockyards.
Charles is known for his precision hedge trimming in his neighborhood. Race Avenue will never be the same without him.
Surviving include sons, Harold (Masako) Diller of Columbia, David Diller of Ephrata and Robert (Suzanne) Diller of Mount Joy. He is also survived by 4 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Donald.
There will be a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to J.P. McCaskey Alumni Assoc., Barney Ewell Scholarship Fund, 455 N. Reservoir Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
