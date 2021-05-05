Charles Arthur "Art" Clair, 71, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was a son of the late Harvey and Alverta (Eshleman) Clair.
Art worked as a foreman for Fleet Air shoes in his early adult years. Later he enjoyed delivering newspapers for LNP early in the morning before going to his fulltime job as warehouse supervisor at Badorf shoes. Art took great pride in being a hard worker and was known for his outstanding work ethic.
He enjoyed the outdoors, finding the perfect fishing hole, and feeding peanuts to his squirrels. An avid bowler, he formerly bowled at Dutch Lanes and Blue Ball Lanes. Art also enjoyed horseracing and spending time with family at the Reamstown Athletic Assoc. He had a special interest in clowns and collected clowns of all kinds. He was a former president of the Fraternal Order of Orioles and an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Art enjoyed having his dog, Lucky for a few good years.
Art is survived by three daughters, Melissa (Brian) Gockley of Reinholds, Tammy (Julian) Santiago of Lancaster, and Theresa Clair of Blue Ball; an honorary daughter, Laura Burkholder; seven grandchildren, Shana Batista, Eric (Meghan) Gockley, Joe (Emily) Dube, Kyle Gockley, Elias Santiago, Julian Santiago Jr., Dyanna Santiago; three great-grandchildren, Manny Santiago, Elliott Gockley, and Siena Alice Dube; and five siblings, Grace Nixdorf of Manheim, Samuel Clair of Reinholds, Chester Clair of Reamstown, Raymond Benjamin (Pam) Clair of Ephrata, and John H. (Victoria) Clair of Stevens. Art was predeceased by a sister, Daisy Claus; and three brothers, Menno Clair, Norman Clair, and Harvey Clair, Jr.
VIEWING: Fri., May 7th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. FUNERAL: 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver.
Memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. www.goodfuneral.com
