Charles Ardell "Chuck" Painton II, 70, of Lancaster PA, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Lehigh Valley Health Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, and a lifelong resident, Chuck was the son of the late Donald LaRue Painton, Sr., and Ann Lorraine Foultz Painton.
He graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1970 and worked for Armstrong World Industries and QVC. He will be remembered to those who knew him as someone who loved helping people and knew he had a heart of gold. He was a mentor to those who needed someone to care for them and was welcoming to those in need.
He is survived by his sister, Judy, wife of Jim Knickerbacher, Lititz, PA, and two brothers, Donald Painton, Jr., husband of Linda, Lititz, PA, and Ronald Painton, Columbia PA, two nephews and two nieces.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603; American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
