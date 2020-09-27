Charles Alexander Landis, Jr.

Charles (Chuck), died peacefully at the Dunedin Hospital in Dunedin, New Zealand, on July 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Paradise, Chuck was the son of the late Charles and Nancy (Eby) Landis. He was the husband of the late Carolyn (Allison) Landis for 44 years, the loved father of Allison Hill wife of Charles, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Rippman Landis of Dunedin, New Zealand. He was the grandfather of Aroven and Juli Landis, Dante Landis, Bridgit Hill and the late Sean Hill. He was the brother of Mary Alice High, Paradise, and David Landis husband of Carol of Akron, Ohio. He was the much loved best friend of Kate Walker of Dunedin, New Zealand.
Chuck grew up in Paradise, Lancaster County. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School in the class of 1956. After graduation from Penn State University with a degree in Geology, he acquired an assistantship at the Otago University in Dunedin, New Zealand. He moved to New Zealand with his wife and baby daughter in 1962. He continued his studies and completed his Ph.D. and remained as an Academic teaching Sedimentary Geology and Global Tectonics until his retirement in 2001.
After retirement Chuck contributed time to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary and the Botanical Society of Otago. In addition, he spent much time developing and planning his own gardens at his home in Warrington, New Zealand. His beautiful gardens contained ornamental trees, an extensive variety of shrubs, rhododendron and a range of New Zealand trees, shrubs and ferns. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed bird watching.
Chuck was loved and respected by a large circle of friends and colleagues. He will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a devoted and gentle man and a compassionate humanitarian. His family asks only that each of us celebrate his memory in their own way with joy in the knowledge that he has found peace. The family suggests planting a tree or shrub in his memory. Any donations may be made to Orokonui Ecosanctuary, 600 Blueskin Road, Dunedin, New Zealand, 9081 or by going on their web page at www.orokonui.nz and following the donation information. You will also see a photo of Chuck on their site.
A private family cremation has been held. There will be a memorial service in Dunedin at a later date.
