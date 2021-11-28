Charles A. Wenger, 94, of Allentown and formerly of Quarryville, entered into rest at the Phoebe Home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Charles K. and Elsie (Todd) Wenger.
Charles served in the U.S. Navy and went on to retire as the Chief Pharmacist at the Allentown State Hospital. Charles loved the outdoors, small game hunting and especially fishing. He was a Phillies fan and was always fond of his Lancaster County roots.
He is survived by a son, Todd C. Wenger of Garnet Valley, companion of Meredith Burnett, and 3 grandchildren, Emily, Zachary, and Ava; and a great-grandson, Parker.
A funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Farmland Trust, 125 Lancaster Avenue, Strasburg, PA 17579. Online guestbook at:
