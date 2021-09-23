Charles A. Weidman, age 97, of Reinholds, passed away at the Ephrata Manor on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was the husband of the late Anna Mary Rutt Weidman, who passed away on October 3, 2014. He was born in Akron, son of the late Aaron & Amy Ramsey Weidman.
He was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Ephrata and prior to that he was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Leola. In the past he had worked at Farmec a division of New Holland Machine and was a supervisor for Leacock Township where he also served as secretary/treasurer for 24 years. He had also owned and operated the Woodsman Gun Shop of Intercourse. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.
Surviving is a daughter, Faye D. wife of Lester O. Houck of New Holland, 2 grandchildren: Melissa A. wife of Donald Wardwell of Lititz, Chad R. husband of Debi Zabranski Houck of Lancaster, 4 great-granddaughters: Elizabeth & Anna Wardwell, Riley & Morgan Houck. He was preceded in death by a brother, Luther Weidman.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family, with interment in the Brickerville Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The family would like to thank Ephrata Manor and Hospice & Community Care for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com