Charles A. "Pop" Warfel, 85, of Lancaster, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, September 1, 2023. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Pop was the son of the late Amos L. and Margaret M. (Rote) Warfel. He was the faithful and devoted husband of Lois M. (Burkins) Warfel, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage.
A 1956 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Pop proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. Following his honorable discharge, he found a position as a millworker. A jack of all trades, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix.
Pop enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He and Lois especially enjoyed playing Scrabble together. Pop also enjoyed bowling, going to the casinos to play the slots, and target shooting.
In addition to his wife, Pop is survived by his children: Anne M. Brown, of York, Donald C. Stewart, of Lititz, and Michael L. Stewart, of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren: Thomas Haberstroh (Melissa), Bryan Stewart, Nicole Stewart, Krystina Imler (Kyle), and Ashley Stewart; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings: John "Jack" Warfel, Faith Leftwiche, Edward Warfel, and Kathleen "Kay" Noice.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, September 7, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received for a viewing at the funeral home from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment with military honors will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pop's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, by visiting: www.cancer.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com