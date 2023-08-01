Charles A. Parker, 95, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lander, PA, he was the son of the late Leonard and Florence (Nelson) Parker. Charles was the husband of the late Lena (Russo) Parker who passed away on August 3, 2006.
Charles retired from Agway after 45 years of service. He drove truck and later worked in warehouse management. Charles was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy. He was very athletic in his younger years and loved sports. Charles was an avid golfer and a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, Penn State, and Buffalo Bills.
Charles is survived by four children, Dennis Parker, husband of Kay of Virginia Beach, Beverly Swanson, wife of Alan of Lancaster, Richard Parker, husband of Paula of Duncansville, and Raymond Parker, husband of Barbara of Hayward, WI. Also surviving are four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring Charles's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 47 West Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private at Henry Eberle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (address above) or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive,
Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com