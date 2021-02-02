Charles A. McNally, 65, of Lititz, passed away on January 20, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Car,l Sr. and Alice (Worley) McNally.
He was a jack of all trades, and loved building and remodeling things. He enjoyed traveling with his partner, Bobby and their dog, Patrick. He was also a fan of finding the best deals at thrift stores.
He will be greatly missed by his partner: Robert "Bobby" Calahan, of Lititz, son: Jeffrey McNally, of Lititz, grandchildren: Melva and Jacob and numerous cousins and nieces.
Funeral services will be held at the family's convenience.
Funeral services will be held at the family's convenience.
