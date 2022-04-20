Charles A. Long September 21, 1946-April 17, 2022

After more than a dozen year journey with Leukemia I thank my dear wife, Suzanne, for taking loving care of me. She had to take over all household duties as well as taking care of me. She always had a smile. You are such a strong woman. Some people are angelic. I have had several in this life. This is one. Suzanne, thank you for the dance. I love you.
I am blessed to have two children. Carlo passed away at 15. My daughter Marissa has four children: Isaac 19; Lucy 17; Rosa 13; Charles 10. I want to thank you, Marissa, for becoming the beautiful, intelligent woman you are and for giving me such close guidance in very late life. I admire you so much for how you fought back from near-death to resuming being a mom and a professional. I'm thankful to have another strong woman in my life. Marissa, thank you. I love you. Michele, thank you for raising Marissa and Carlo with such love and strength.
To Isaac, Lucy, Rosa, and Charles, I have loved you since you were born and it has been a joy to watch you grow into the young people that you are. I am so, so proud of you and I love you.
Brother Bill and little sister Darlene. Bill was a stalwart for me throughout my adult life. He had annual Christmas parties and trips to the Outer Banks for the whole family. Thanks for all the fun and support, Bill. I love you.
Darlene and I played a lot together as children. We've always been close. As my daughter and grandkids grew up, she has done her best to be involved in their lives. They love her. Thank you, Darlene, for being such a loving and caring little sister. I love you.
To my Irish cousins, we had so much fun growing up and we laughed. We cried when we lost our parents, but their spirit and personalities continue in us. Know that I love you.
To my nephews and nieces, I always enjoyed when we got together and seeing you grow into mature adults who have raised handsome and beautiful children.
I have three stepdaughters: Kate, Christyn, and Carolyn. They lost their dad at a difficult time. I stand humbly behind him. He was honest and moral. I know him through his daughters and the friends that Bob left behind. To you three, thank you for accepting me into your lives. I always enjoy listening to your laughter with your mom. Thank you for your love. I love you.
My step grandkids, Delaney, Hail, Evan, Audrey, Ethan, Ryen, Taevin, Lilly, and Austin, I enjoyed the times we had together. Sometimes distance was a challenge. Thank you for your love. I love you.
To my friends, particularly later in life my Pickleball friends, you enriched my life immeasurably. Playing with such successful people and accomplished athletes taught me so much. There is a risk of offending some when you use names. Please don't be. The matriarch of Pickleball is Lucy. With her personality and demeanor, she should be across the ocean wearing a crown. Towards the end of my playing the sport close friends continued to play with me. They were accomplished players and successful professionals. They are Seth, Leon, and Nancy. Thank you. I love you.
To my daughter's friends who helped save her life but then also befriended me. What angels.
Suzanne Riley has been a friend for some time. She did whatever she could to help me. She is filled with love and grace. Thank you, Susan. I love you.
To Dr. DeGreen, who I literally loved to death, thank you. Thank you for extending my life. What a brilliant, compassionate human being. I love you. To the nurses and staff at the Lancaster Cancer Center, thank you for caring for me all those years. I didn't forget crying in Dr. DeGreen's office. Thank you for your loving hearts. I love you.
To those of you who touched my life in a positive way, thank you. I have been so blessed throughout my life by knowing intelligent people who enriched my life. My journey with a disease has been a blessing in that I've met so many wonderful people. Thank you for being so kind to me. May God bless you.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 12 PM Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, with The Rev. Daniel F.X. Powell as Celebrant. Chuck's family will receive guests from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, and Friday at the church from 11 AM to 12 PM. Interment in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Catholic High School, Fine and Performing Arts, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »