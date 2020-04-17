Charles A. Lehner, 77, of Conestoga View, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Waterford, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Albert and Anna Lehner. He was married to the late Sylvia Lehner, who passed away on December 22, 2019.
Charles was a member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church and was also a member of the Robert Fulton Fire Co., serving with the fire police. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Charles is survived by two sons: Craig A., husband of Susan Lehner of Kents Store, VA; and Keith, husband of Becky Lehner of Quarryville. Also surviving are two grandchildren, McKinley and Griffin; and two sisters, Margaret Lehner Mossop and Cathrine Lehner Woodhull. He was preceded in death by a sister, Maryanne Lehner Marran.
Memorial Services at Wrightsdale Baptist Church will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.
